Age, 89

Lima

Services for Dorothy Mae Laing will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville by the Rev. Bill Herr. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

She died at 7:25 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Shawnee Manor.

She was born April 24, 1930 in Kenton to the late Fred and Martha James McKee. On Feb. 26, 1949 she married Charles Laing Jr. who preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2011.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Association, the American Heart Association or the Diabetes Foundation.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.