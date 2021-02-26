Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 81

Ada

Private family visitation and services for Dorothy Marie Rayl will be at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Ada by Carlton Schooley and Don Reynolds. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Facebook page starting at noon on Wednesday, March 3.

She died at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Vancrest of Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

