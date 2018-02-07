Age, 85

Kenton

Services for Dortha “Dot” F. Kaser will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor B.J. Thomsen.

Burial will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday.

She died at 3:37 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at her residence.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Dortha’s memory be made to the Kenton AMVETS Post 1994 Ladies Aux., Not By Choice, and/or Universal Hospice Care.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

