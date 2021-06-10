Douglas C. Steele Posted on June 10, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Douglas C. Steele, 68, of Cincinnati passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833, where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Joseph Rhea officiating. Memorial contributions may be made either to the Galion Community Foundation (www.galioncommunityfoundation.org) or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Doug Steele, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!