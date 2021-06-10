Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Douglas C. Steele, 68, of Cincinnati passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833, where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Joseph Rhea officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made either to the Galion Community Foundation (www.galioncommunityfoundation.org) or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Doug Steele, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

