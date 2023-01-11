Douglas “Doug” Paul Frederick

A funeral service for Douglas “Doug” P. Frederick, 72 of Forest, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the funeral home.

Doug passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his residence.

Memorial donations in Doug’s honor may be made to the Bridgeport Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!