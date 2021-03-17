Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 62

Kenton

Services for Douglas Randall Slusher will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Phil Walker. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed.

He died on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

