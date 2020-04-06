Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 86

Ada

Private services for Dr. Anne Lippert will be held with Father John McLoughlin. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

A celebration of life for Dr. Lippert will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.

She died at 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank at 1380 East Kibby Street, Lima, Ohio 45804.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

