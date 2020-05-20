Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Bluffton

Private family services will be held for Dr. Carl W. Hoagstrom with Pastor John Heyward of Grace Community Church in Lima. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

A celebration of life for Dr. Hoagstrom will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.

He died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the ONU Nature Center.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

