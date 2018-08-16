Home Obituaries Drucilla Ann (Minger) Heckert

Posted on August 16, 2018
Drucilla Ann (Minger) Heckert
Age, 50
Kenton

Drucilla Ann (Minger) Heckert passed from this life on August 14, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 17, 2018 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 200 E. Columbus St., Kenton, Ohio, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

Memorial contributions can be made on https://www.gofundme.com/help-a-young-girl-with-funeral.

