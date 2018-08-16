Age, 50

Kenton

Drucilla Ann (Minger) Heckert passed from this life on August 14, 2018, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 17, 2018 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 200 E. Columbus St., Kenton, Ohio, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

Memorial contributions can be made on https://www.gofundme.com/help-a-young-girl-with-funeral.

