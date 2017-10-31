Home Obituaries Dustin R. Oldham

Dustin R. Oldham

Posted on October 31, 2017
age 35, Galloway
formerly of Kenton

Services for Dustin R. Oldham will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Scott Johnson. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The family requests donations in Dustin’s memory be made to The Refuge Ministries, PO Box 163173, Columbus, OH  43216 (www.therefugeohio.org).

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

He died on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

