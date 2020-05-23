Home Obituaries Dwight Durflinger

Dwight Durflinger

Posted on May 23, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 75
Largo, Florida

Dwight Durflinger, 75 of Largo, Florida, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 after an extended illness.

Family services will take place at a later date in Ohio.  Condolences may be offered at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Susan D. Mowery

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 22, 2020
    2 min read

  • Peggy Loraine Stewart

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 21, 2020
    2 min read

  • Dr. Carl W. Hoagstrom

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 20, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply