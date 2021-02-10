Home Obituaries Dwight L. Mattix

Dwight L. Mattix

Posted on February 10, 2021
Age, 67
Wharton

Services for Dwight L. Mattix will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Jim Stauffer. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Wharton. 

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home. 

He died on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at the Findlay Hospice Care Center.

