Age, 67

Wharton

Services for Dwight L. Mattix will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Jim Stauffer. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Wharton.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home.

He died on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at the Findlay Hospice Care Center.

