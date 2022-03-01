Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for E. Isabelle Nelson, 98 will begin at noon on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Maysville Cemetery, Maysville.

Friday may call prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the funeral home.

She died on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at her residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!