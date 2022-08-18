Earl Kinley age 88 of Upper Sandusky, died peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Tuesday Aug. 16, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 22, 2022 at 10:30am in the Tansfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery with full military graveside services being conducted by Upper Sandusky Veterans. Visitation will be on Sunday August 21, 2022 from 1pm-5pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Knights of Columbus #2050, St. Peter Catholic School or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the Life Tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

