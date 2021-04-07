Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 70

Dunkirk

Services for Earl Rice will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow at Salem West Minster Cemetery.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where a Masonic service will begin at 7 p.m. following visitation.

Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

He died on Friday, April 2, 2021 at The Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Shriners.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!