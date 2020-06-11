Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 81

Kenton

Private services will be held for Earl Thomas by Pastor Doug Pummell.

He died at his residence on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Memorials contributions may be made to Hardin County Fair Foundation at P.O. Box 317 Kenton, OH 43326 or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351, which is in charge of the arrangements.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

