Age, 88

rural Kenton

Edith Arlene Spencer, 88 of rural Kenton passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at her residence.

No service will be held at this time. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Edith to the Epworth United Methodist Church or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

