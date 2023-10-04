Edna Dehl Pleasant, 102 passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Vancrest of Ada, Ada, Ohio.

Presiding; Eulogy by David Michael, music by Doug Collins, Scott Velasquez, and great-granddaughters, reading Nicia Michael and prayer by Chris Irwin.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be Friday, October 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Central Church of Christ, Kenton, Ohio. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

