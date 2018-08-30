age 66, Dunkirk

A memorial service for Edward D. Moore will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton and memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

