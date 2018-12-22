Home Obituaries Edward Eddie ‘Hillbilly’ Gibson

Edward Eddie ‘Hillbilly’ Gibson

Posted on December 22, 2018
0
age 66, Ridgeway

Services for Edward Eddie “Hillbilly” Gibson will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor Herb Jordan and Corey Carroll. Burial will be in the North Greenfield Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Sunday.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Ohio State University Wexner Unit in Columbus.

