Age, 76

Kenton

Funeral services for Edward Skeens will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Wade Melton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends and family may visit from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday..

He died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

