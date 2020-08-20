Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 78

Delphos

Edward T. Butler, 78, of Delphos, passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Vancrest of Delphos. He was born November 3, 1941 in Delphos, OH to Elbert Butler and Nellie (Hittle) Butler; who preceded him in death. On December 26, 1992 he was united in marriage to Roseanna Fisher. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2004.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home with Rev. Rich Rakay officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 23 and Monday, August 24, 2020 at Harter and Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mercy St. Rita’s Hospice or Donors Choice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com.

