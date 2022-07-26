Elda A. Eckels Posted on July 26, 2022 0 Elda A. Eckels 92, of Kenton passed away July 23, 2022. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. The family will be having a private graveside service for Elda. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription