Elder Doug Ward 

Elder Douglas Ward, age 89, of Denver, Kentucky passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home.

Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Beechwall United Baptist Church with Travis Blair, Bob Dysert, Patrick Gillialand and Jerry Colvin officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 and 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 and visitation Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Beechwall United Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Beechwall United Baptist Church, Stoney Ridge United Baptist or Community Hospice by contacting Jones-Preston Funeral Home at 606-789-3501.

Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Elder Douglas Ward.

