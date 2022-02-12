Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Eldon C. Sherman

Funeral services for Eldon C. Sherman, 96, of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery, Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Eldon died on February 9, 2022 at the St. Rita’s Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salem Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed to pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!