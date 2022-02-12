Eldon C. Sherman Posted on February 12, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Eldon C. Sherman Funeral services for Eldon C. Sherman, 96, of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Otterbein Cemetery, Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Eldon died on February 9, 2022 at the St. Rita’s Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salem Church of Christ. Online condolences may be expressed to pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!