Graveside services for Eldon Earl “Nern” Creamer will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Wolf Creek Cemetery by Pastor Rick Hicks.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue.

He died peacefully Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born Dec. 15, 1940 in Mount Victory to the late Elmer L. “Tim” and Wilma (McCullough) Creamer. He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Erika Creamer.

Surviving are his sons, R.J. (Diane) Creamer of Prospect and Michael (Nettie) Creamer of Marion; grandchildren, Monica, Molly, R.J. Jr., Jennifer, Tommy and Shanna; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard Creamer of Dunkirk and Jodi Dilsaver of LaRue; girlfriend, Linda Ransbottom of Marion; first wife and mother of their sons, Betty Jo Creamer of LaRue and his puppy, Susie.

He was retired as superintendent at ODOT in Marion, where he worked for 30 years.

He enjoyed working to get sheep ready with his grandchildren and baling hay with his son and grandson.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Heartland Hospice, 685 Delaware, Ave. Marion, Ohio 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.