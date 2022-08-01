Eldon R. Prater

Eldon Ray Prater, age 82, of Mt. Victory, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton with graveside military honors conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard. The funeral service for Eldon will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning on Friday, August 5th at 11:00 AM.

Visitation will begin 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!