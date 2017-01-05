age 81, Kenton

A memorial service for Eleanor Ballinger will be at a later date. Eleanor donated her body to The Ohio State University Anatomical Department in order to help progress research and learning.

She died at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at Baton Rouge Senior Health Services Facility in Lima.

