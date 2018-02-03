Services for Eleanor L. Stevenson will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest with Pastor Kathleen Shuck. Interment will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Gideons International, or the hospice of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

She died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay surrounded by her family.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!