Eleanor L. Stevenson

Posted on February 3, 2018
age 84, Forest

Services for Eleanor L. Stevenson will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest with Pastor Kathleen Shuck. Interment will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Gideons International, or the hospice of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.Shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

She died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay surrounded by her family.

