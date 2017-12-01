Elenor Clawson Posted on December 1, 2017 0 0 118 age 77, Kenton A memorial service for Elenor Clawson will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Berea Baptist Church in Kenton by Pastor Dave Kiper. Interment will be in Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. She died Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Donations may be made to the Hardin County on Aging and/or the Berea Baptist Church in Kenton. The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the services. Condolences may be sent to stoutcrates.com.