age 77, Kenton

A memorial service for Elenor Mae Clawson will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Berea Baptist Church in Kenton. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Berea Baptist Church and/or Hardin County Council on Aging.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stoutcrates.com.

She died at 1:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

