Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Kenton

Ella Kay (Barclay) Friedel, age 82, of Kenton, OH went home peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ella Kay Friedel will begin at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Kenton with Father Ed Shikina officiating where a Rosary Service will begin at 10:30 am prior to the service. Internment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 am prior to the service.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Ella was a lifelong member of the catholic church, and in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ella’s memory to the Immaculate Conception Church or to a charity of the donor‚s choice.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!