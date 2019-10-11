Age, 85

Kenton

Services for Ella Marie Osborn Seyfang will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by the Rev. Randall Forester.

Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

She died on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ella to the Hardin County Armory Foundation, Goshen Grange Scholarship Fund or St. John’s Evangelical Church.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

