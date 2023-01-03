Home Obituaries Ellen L. Headington

Ellen L. Headington

Posted on January 3, 2023
0

Ellen L. Headington, 73, of Kenton passed away peacefully at Hardin Hills, Saturday December 31, 2022.

Visitation for Ellen will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

