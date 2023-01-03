Ellen L. Headington Posted on January 3, 2023 0 Ellen L. Headington, 73, of Kenton passed away peacefully at Hardin Hills, Saturday December 31, 2022. Visitation for Ellen will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription