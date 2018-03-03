Services for Ellen M. Newland will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will be at Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lima Umadaop in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 6:30 p.m. on March 1, 2018 at the Hardin Hills Health Center.

