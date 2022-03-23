Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Elliot Kira Nabarrete, age 8 of Dunkirk passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Visitation will be on Friday March 25, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 pm at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. The funeral will be held at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:30 am with Pastor Steve Dorobiala officiating. Burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Felicia Slygh. Online condolences may be left at www.coldrencrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!