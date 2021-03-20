Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 78

Alger

Elliott Prater, Jr., age 78, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:37 p.m. at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Tony Shaw officiating. Burial will be in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton with graveside military honors conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. The funeral service for Elliott will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning onTuesday, March 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Center Church, Wapakoneta, Ohio.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!