Elmer Collins

Posted on July 25, 2019
Age, 89
Lima

Services for Elmer Collins will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at the Alger Assembly of God Church by Pastor Mark Andreasen. Burial will be in the Preston Cemetery in Alger.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

He died at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his daughter’s residence in Elida.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Rita’s Hospice of Lima.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

