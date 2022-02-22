Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Elmer E. Ousley, 78 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by Rev. Anthony Krummrey. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

He died at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1943 in Harrod to the late Lonzo and Josie (Prater) Ousley.

Surviving are his two daughters, Ellen (Thomas) McLauren of Dublin and Susan (Jeff) Richards of Englewood; two brothers: Adice “Bud” (Helen) Ousley of South Dakota and Hager Ousley of Morehead, KY; and a sister, Judy (Chuck) Wireman of Alger.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Ousley; and five sisters: Vernie Robinson, Stella Rose, Eunice Price, Melba Puckett and Lois Speicher.

