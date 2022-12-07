Elmer James Roberts Jr passed away peacefully in his sleep on 12/02/2022.

It was his wish to be cremated. There will be no viewing or funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgemont library in Ridgeway, Ohio.

