Home Obituaries Eloise Robinson Simmons

Eloise Robinson Simmons

Posted on September 25, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 93
Central Ohio

Eloise Robinson Simmons, age 93, of Central Ohio died September 18, 2020 following an extended illness.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Seabiscuit Heritage Foundation at www.seabiscuitheritage.org.

Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Melody Ann Brown

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    September 26, 2020
    2 min read

  • Amy Grace Brueshaber

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    September 25, 2020
    2 min read

  • Chad Everette Coy

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    September 25, 2020
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply