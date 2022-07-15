No services will be held for Elsa Denise Nichols, 55. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Denise’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

