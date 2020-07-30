Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 86

Denver, Pa.

Services for Elva K. Martin were Wednesday at the Denver Mennonite Church in Pennsylvania. Interment was in the church cemetery.

She died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!