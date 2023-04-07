Emma “Jean” Gillfillan, age 86 of Grove City, passed peacefully away April 1, 2023,

Friends may visit Friday, April 21 from 4-7 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday April 22, 2203 at 10:00 AM at Grove City United Methodist Church, 2684 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio. Rev Dr. Dan Jackson officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Memorial fund at Grove City United Methodist Church or The Grove City Cancer Thrift Shop. Online guest book can be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

