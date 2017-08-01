Home Obituaries Emma Laubis

Emma Laubis

Posted on August 1, 2017
age 82, Kenton

Graveside services for Emma Laubis will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grove Cemetery in Kenton by Pastor Dave Dooley.

Memorials may be made to the Nazarene Church in her memory.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton is handling the arrangements.

She died at 9:34 a.m., Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

