Emmett Allen Duncan, 3, of Ada, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, from a rare genetic disorder, Trichothiodystrophy. He was born on February 2, 2020, in Columbus to Cole Duncan and Angelin Dalton, and they survive.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Kenton Church of the Nazarene, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

