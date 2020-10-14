Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 87

Wharton

Graveside services for Emogene Ladd will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at the Wharton Richland Union Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Wharton First Church of God by Pastor David Odegard.

She died on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Wyandot Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

