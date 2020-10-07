Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 30

Richwood

Services for Erik Matthew Rickenbacher will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor David Holbrook.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

He died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Donations can be directed to the Humane Society of Hardin County or to the Hardin County Golf Foundation.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

