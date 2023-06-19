Erna Claire Douglas, 88 of Dunkirk passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11am at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington on Thursday, June 22, 2023 with Pastor Joe Oman officiating. Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023 and for one hour prior to the service (10-11am) Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Grace United Methodist Church (Dunkirk) in her memory. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

