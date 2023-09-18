Ernest F. Boyer, 82, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 7:20 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Logan Acres Care Center in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Huntsville Cemetery in Huntsville, Ohio.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Boyer family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

